Delhi govt has set up 160 mohalla clinics

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has managed to set up 160 Mohalla clinics till December 31 this fiscal, against a target of 1,000 such facilities, according to the First Outcome Budget 2017-18 tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Legislative Assembly here.

It stated that 32 lakh patients have availed healthcare services from these clinics.

Sisodia said the Outcome Budget 2017-18 breaks down the performance of each major scheme and program of the Delhi government into two indicators – output indicator, which speaks about what are the services or infrastructure that government departments are required to be provided, and outcome indicators, which tell exactly how did the people benefit from that scheme.

According to the First Outcome Budget, of the total 1,685 indicators, 643 were identified as critical in the health sector by the planning department. Of these 643 critical indicators, 76 per cent are “on track” while 24 per cent are “off track”, it stated.

The report stated that 14 lakh patients were provided medical care at polyclinics in financial year 2016-17, while 66 lakh people got themselves treated in such clinics till February 2017.

The report mentioned that under the School Health Scheme, 298 schools were covered for screening of health and nutritional status of students against the target of 300 schools, while out of 2.76 lakh children screened, 1.01 lakh were counseled and treated for general health issues.

About nine lakh students of 1,218 schools were covered under Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation program and 12 lakh students of around 1,613 schools were covered under mass deworming program.

The first Outcome Budget stated that about 1.90 lakh children in the age group of nine to 11 months were fully immunized against the target of 2.52 lakh children, and one lakh institutional deliveries were facilitated through ASHA workers as against an annual target of 1.40 lakh.

A total of 48,879 patients, suffering from tuberculosis, were put on treatment till December 31, 2017 as against 57,000 patients in fiscal 2016-17, it stated.

Further, the Drug Control Department inspected about 277 sales firms every month and suspended or cancelled 50 licenses monthly for violation of norms, the first Outcome Budget stated, adding around two crore people availed healthcare services in 32 Delhi government hospitals.-PTI

