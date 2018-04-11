Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Delhi HC dismisses Monsanto plea to enforce BT cotton seed patent

April 11
17:16 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today dismissed US-based agro major Monsanto Technology’s plea to enforce the patent for its BT cotton seeds in India.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Yogesh Khanna partially allowed the counter-claims of three Indian seed companies that Monsanto does not have a patent for its BT cotton seeds, a genetically modified variant which resists bollworms.

The court also upheld the decision of a single judge on the issue of trait fee payable to Monsanto by the three Indian companies — Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd, Prabhat Agri Biotech Ltd and Pravardhan Seeds Private Ltd — under the sub-license with them.

The single judge had said that the Indian companies would pay trait fees to Monsanto according to government-set rates.

Monsanto wanted to charge a higher rate of trait fee under the sub-license given to Indian companies to use its seed technology.

Both sides had challenged the single judge’s order before the division bench.

Monsanto had challenged the single judge’s decision reinstating a sub-license between it and the three Indian seed companies, which the foreign entity had terminated.

The Indian companies in their appeal had challenged the rejection of their claim by the single judge that the US-based agro major Monsanto was incorrectly granted patent for BT cotton seeds.

After the verdict was pronounced, Monsanto sought that the decision be kept in abeyance for a few weeks so that it can file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The high court declined to keep the operation of its decision in bench, but granted the US Company a certificate of fitness to file an appeal in the apex court. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • US State declares April as Vaisakhi month WASHINGTON: The US State of Oregon has declared April as the ‘Sikh American Community’s Celebration of Vaisakhi month’ in recognition of the contributions of the minority community. Vaisakhi, celebrated on...
  • PM calls for responsible pricing for affordable energy to all NEW DELHI: In a subtle message to oil cartel OPEC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said efforts to artificially distort prices are self-defeating, and a global consensus must be built...
  • It’s the milestone medal of my career: Shreyasi GOLD COAST: Shooter Shreyasi Singh entered the 2010 Commonwealth Games shattered and with grief, gloom for company following the sudden demise of her father. Her campaign was over in a...
  • India to grow 7.3% this fiscal, fastest across Asia: ADB NEW DELHI: India’s economic growth will rise to 7.3 per cent this fiscal and further to 7.6 per cent in the next financial year, retaining the fastest-growing Asian economy tag,...
  • Delhi HC dismisses Monsanto plea to enforce BT cotton seed patent NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today dismissed US-based agro major Monsanto Technology’s plea to enforce the patent for its BT cotton seeds in India. A bench of Justices S...
  • Mehbooba meets Rajnath, discusses Kashmir situation NEW DELHI: Amidst the recent spurt in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the security situation in...
  • Tibetan tribute to India Cultural Festival showcases art, handicrafts & history “Thank You India” said, the people of Tibet, who have been living in India since 1960. The Central Tibetan Administration organized a three-day...
  • Twinkle receives FICCOI Icon award Award-winning author, film producer and female empowerment champion Twinkle Khanna was amongst ten coveted winners at the 34th annual FICCI Women’s Group FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) Awards, which took place...
  • Sunny Leone earned brickbats much earlier Hate mails and criticism were part of what Sunny Leone faced much before she made the transition from an adult film star to Bollywood. She said the brickbats didn’t come...
  • Taapsee opens up about equal pay In Amritsar for shooting ‘Manmarziyan’ Taapsee Pannu opened up about pay parity and underlined its existence across industries. Taapsee told a daily, “It’s being highlighted by a lot of people...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.