Demand for Ordinance on Ram temple grows

NEW DELHI: Demand for bringing an Ordinance for early construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya has grown stronger within the BJP and various Sangh Parivar outfits, while the Congress called for restraint and need to await the Supreme Court verdict without linking the issue with votebank politics.

Soon after the Supreme Court said the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases would be heard by an appropriate bench in the first week of January 2019, voices emerged within the BJP favoring early construction of the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar alleged that the issue was being delayed “under pressure” from the Congress, which denied the charge. “The decision is being delayed under pressure from the Congress. People like Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan are pressing for delaying the issue. Till when will Ram bhakts (devotees) wait? In 2019, the Congress will come to know,” he said.

His party colleague Sanjeev Baliyan said, “I am surprised at the priorities of the court. I am of the view that the Ram Temple should be constructed. The government should explore all possibilities.”

BJP’s ally Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Ram temple is an issue of faith and demanded that the government comes out with an Ordinance soon. “It is a matter of faith. The court cannot decide on this. The government should bring an ordinance,” he said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, however, said it was a familiar story every five years before the elections when the BJP tries to polarize the issue. “The Congress’s stated position is that the matter is before the Supreme Court and everyone should wait until the Supreme Court decides… We should not jump the gun,” he told reporters.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaddudin Owaisi dared the government to bring an ordinance, saying the BJP refers to the Ram Temple again and again. “If they have the courage, they should bring an Ordinance on Ram Temple construction. They are trying to scare us about bringing an Ordinance, why don’t they bring it,” he said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar said Hindus cannot wait eternally for a court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute case and asked the government to bring a law for building a Ram temple.

The VHP has called a two-day ‘Dharam Sansad’, a meeting of seers, on January 31 and February 1 next year to discuss the Ram temple issue. This will be held on the sidelines of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. PTI

