Democrats fighting for ‘soul of country’: Seema Nanda

July 30
11:32 2018
Seema Nanda is first Indian American to be CEO of Democratic party’s national panel

WASHINGTON: Indian American Seema Nanda, who took over as CEO of the opposition Democratic National Committee last week, has vowed to fight for the “soul of the country” and help elect Democrats in every corner of the US. “We are fighting now for the soul of our country — for our democracy and for the opportunity,” Nanda, the first Indian American ever to be CEO of either the DNC or the Republican National Committee took over reins of the main opposition party on July 23. In this capacity, she is being responsible for the day-to-day operation of the powerful DNC.
“Democrats are offering the positive solutions so desperately needed right now — solutions forged by the strength of our diversity, the rigor of our ideas, and the decency of our values. Since Trump took office, it’s been clear that the number one best way for us to set our country back on track is to elect Democrats in every corner of our country. That’s why I took this job,” Nanda said in her first message to Democratic supporters. Nanda said supporting the Democratic Party is synonymous with building a future for the children that they can be proud of.
“My promise to my two teenage boys is to do all I can to create an America that is bright, fair, and that works for everyone — where the opportunity for all means something,” she said. “Our party is strong because it’s built on forging positive solutions that include everyone. I’m proud to be the first Asian American in recent memory to lead the DNC.
Democrats are leading with our values and empowering people from diverse backgrounds to speak up and make our voices heard,” Nanda said. The fight to take back the country for working families is one that all must fight together, she said, adding “At the DNC, we have committed to helping Democrats win back seats at all levels of government because we need Democrats from the school board to the Senate to take back our country”.
Noting that everything is at stake with this year’s midterms, Nanda said Democrats are investing in state parties, putting organizers on the ground in all 50 states, and mobilizing 50 million voters by November through their nationwide ‘I will vote’ campaign. “We’re setting our sights and our goals higher than ever before in order to help Democratic leaders fight and win all across our country,” Nanda said. PTI

