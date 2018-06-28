Desi girl Nicked

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to be taking their relationship to the next level already. According to sources, Priyanka is all set to move in with Nick and our desi girl and is very serious about the relationship.

Nick is telling pals that Priyanka is the one and he’s asked her to move in with him. He loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There’s no game playing. They have a really easy relationship.

Reportedly, the two became close around the time Nick’s elder brother Joe Jonas got engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Looks like Nick is following his brother’s path and wants to settle down.

It seems Nick will be accompanying PeeCee the next time she comes back to India for the housewarming of her new sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai.

Comments

comments