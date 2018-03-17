Desire & discontent two sides of same coin

Once Jillellamudi Amma said desire and discontent are the two sides of the same coin called life. They complement each other and form the basis of human nature.

Q: Do you experience these desires and discontents as we do?

Amma: Since my life is entwined with all your lives, I do.

Q: But what desires can you have, you, who are above all desire? How can you experience discontent?

A: To take you all into my fold, to create the bond of oneness, the bond of togetherness is my desire. I experience discontent when I cannot fulfill all your desires. No one should suffer from scarcity of anything. All should have plenty, should feel contented – this is my dream.

Q: Will this dream ever come true? It will, if you so desire. It is in your hands.

A: If this dream materializes what else do I desire? Probably it will happen on the day that I don’t desire anything, any longer.

Q: When will that be?

A: When the creation ceases. To take you all into my fold, to create the bond of oneness, the bond of togetherness is my desire.

WHO AM I?

While talking to the fraternity present in the hall, Amma says, “People normally live their own lives, in their own way, in different places. But now all of you have gathered in this place. Your thoughts are concentrated on me. Your hearts are attuned to me. You wonder, who am l? I am the seed wherefrom sprouts the entire creation. Everything exists in me. I am the self. I know I am the self [Truth]. I am known to all as the self. I am also the effort of knowing the self. I am what I am.

She continued further: Fire is warm and bright but smoke accompanies it. So also Truth is real, eternal and all pervasive. Truth is like the fire. But the smoke of ignorance and doubt cover it and we are not able to see the truth that is all pervasive. We do not feel the warmth of it. If an object is clear, the reflection is clear – but the mirror that reflects the object needs a coating. [at the back] Your sadhana – spiritual practice is the coating. Then only you can find the Truth, the Divine, in the mirror of your hearts.

So also you realize that energy is omnipresent. The leg has the mobile energy and the sandal that is worn on the leg has static energy – two different facets of energy. Your sadhana helps you to understand this.

You must also remember the external forms are diversified but the underlying truth or matter is the same. The pools, lakes, streams, rivers are nothing but different forms of the underlying ingredient, water. Water divulges and assumes all these forms though the basic composition of water is the same. The sun refracts into bright rays .This is diversification. This is Maya, which camouflages the unreal as real. Penetrate this veil, this Maya, and the reality, the Truth is before you.

Like a wayward child, the mind too runs after this Maya, not knowing what it wants, not knowing where it wants to go and not knowing how to reach the destination. It is like a river that struggles and strains to merge with the mighty ocean. It is in unison with the God, when it finds the right direction and it becomes Divine.

Translated by Smt Yadavalli Kameswari. Excerpted from motherofall.org. The 95th birth anniversary of Jillellamudi Amma falls on March 28.

