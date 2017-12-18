Development has won, says Modi on assembly election results

NEW DELHI: Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as trends showed that the BJP was inching towards victory in the two states.

“I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly,” he said in a series of tweets.

He also said the results proved that there is a strong support for “politics of good governance and development”.

“I salute the hardworking BJP karyakartas (workers) in these states for their hard work which has led to these impressive victories,” he said.

In another tweet in Hindi, Modi said development won and so did Gujarat.

The BJP today headed for a record sixth straight victory in Gujarat assembly polls, and was set to evict the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, tightening the party’s grip over the country’s politics with general elections only 18 months away.-PTI

