Devon Ka Raja bids adieu but promises to come again next year

CHICAGO: The Ganesh temple on Devon Avenue was humming with lot of activities for ten days beginning August 25 celebrating the arrival and the final bidding adieu on September 4 to lot of devotees by Lord Ganesh, who is aptly described as Devon Ka Raja.

The Devon Ka Raja has a different mold – he is truly a Raja – King of the people and for the people, and it is this benefic quality of the Raja has been a huge factor in attracting hundreds of devotees during the ten days of celebrations. At the culmination, the crowd tearfully shouted Ganpati Bapa Moriya – Pudh Chya Varshi Lauker Ya (O Lord Bye Bye to you but come fast next year)

The Visarjan day was hugely enchanting with weather God not playing truant as feared and hundreds of devotees and followers of Raja thronged from the starting point near Rockwell and joined a procession for quarter of a mile when the Lord was bade final adieu for the time being.

A large number of devotees led by Rahul, Kajal, Nirmal Shewak Ramani, Gurbchan Kaur Shewakramani, Ramesh and Uma Mahtani, Hansa Chhabarai and Priest Pandit Devendra among others worked day and night for the success of the ten-day Ganesh festival.

The Devon Ka Raja has now a permanent abode at the Ganesh temple on Devon. It was established a year ago and the result of Nirmal Shwewakramani’s vision and efforts. The temple also runs Yoga classes and Hindi classes. A good number of second generation Indian Americans come to learn Hindi here.

Ramesh Soparawala

India Post News Service

