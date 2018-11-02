Experience holiness, sanctity and adventure

Devprayag is a town in Uttarakhand believed to have a divine aura. The devotees can soak in spirituality at some of the holy places such as Sangam, Raghunath Ji Temple, Dhaneshwar Mahadev temple, Danda Nagaraja (Lord of Snakes) temple, Chandrabadni temple and the Mata Bhuvneshwari temple adorned in the Pundal village. This heavenly town is the winter home of Pandas, the priests of Badrinath.

Devprayag is cradled in the Tehri Garhwal district while a part of it falls under the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. It is located on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway about 73 km above Rishikesh, connecting Delhi with Badrinath and Mana Pass (near Indo-Tibetan border).

You can also take a holy dip in the bathing ghat of Devprayag and savor the lip smacking regional delicacies that are quite famous among visitors. The adventure lovers can also indulge in various water sports activities such as white-water river rafting, kayaking, rock climbing, rappelling and trekking.

Teen Dhara

Teen Dhara has now fully emerged as a popular stoppage for tourists on the NH 58 travelling to famous shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath in Chamoli and Rudraparyag. Apart from big restaurants, locals have also set up small shops selling lemon water, makka, jal jeera and tasty cucumber with spicy salt. Traditional drinks and snacks are taken with spring water. During the peak season of Chardham Yatra, it gets packed with tourists from all over the world, not merely the country. Tourists stop here to have breakfast, lunch or dinner. Above the shops there is a Teen Dhara village of over 500 people.

Raghunath Temple

According to regional folklore, this temple was built by Raja Jagat Singh of Kullu. He brought an idol of Lord Ram from his birthplace in an unethical manner. To absolve his sin, he constructed the temple thousands of years ago.

Dashrathshila

The shrine is nestled on the banks of a Shanta, a small stream which is named after the beloved daughter of King Dashratha. Also, there is a seat of King Dashratha perched on a luscious terrain which is known as Dashrathachal Peak.

Dashrathshila is located on a hillock called Dashrathachal peak. The shrine is situated on the banks of a pristine stream called Shanta, named after the daughter of King Dashratha. Pauri is the nearest city to Dashrathshila located at a distance of 45 km.

How to Reach

By Air: Jolly Grant Airport is the nearest to Devprayag situated at a distance of 91kms. Devprayag is well connected by motorable roads with Jolly Grant Airport. Taxis are easily available.

By Rail: The nearest railway station is Rishikesh which is well connected by railway networks with major destinations of India and trains to Rishikesh are frequent.

By Road: Devprayag is well connected by motorable roads with major destinations of Uttarakhand and northern states of India. Buses to Devprayag and Rishikesh are available from ISBT Kashmiri Gate in Delhi at regular intervals.

