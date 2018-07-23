Dhanush to have premiere of ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’ in Melbourne

MUMBAI: Actor-director Dhanush will be travelling to Melbourne for the premiere of his film “The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir” at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The film, directed by Ken Scott, is an Indo- French co-production which is based on the international bestseller by Romain Puertolas, “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe”. “Really excited to showcase the film for all my Australian fans,” Dhanush said in a statement.

The story revolves around the life of Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, played by Dhanush, a charming charlatan from Mumbai, who embarks on an extraordinary journey in search of a father he never knew. As he travels from India to France, UK, Spain, Italy and Libya, what was supposed to be a simple journey to Paris turns into a veritable odyssey? The film also features acclaimed actors Berenice Bejo, Erin Moriarty and Barkhad Abdi. While French composer Nicolas Errera has composed the film’s music, Amit Trivedi has contributed three songs to the soundtrack. PTI

