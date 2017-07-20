Diary of my Avon 39 Walk for Breast Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA: If you were in San Francisco this last week, chances were that you saw lots of women in pink, even guys in pink tutus, boom boxes on street corners and cars and vans streaked with lettering that would normally be scandalous.

It may have looked like a crazy carnival but it was far deeper…

On July 8 and 9, the Avon 39 Walk for Breast Cancer event painted the city of San Francisco pink.

For more than a decade, the walk, currently 39.3 miles over two days, has been held every year in many cities across the US with the objective of raising funds for research, screening and treatment of breast cancer, especially in low-income communities.

In order to qualify for the walk, each contestant has to raise a minimum of $1800. In case the participant is unable to do so until the day of the walk, he/she can make a fundraising pledge to reach the target in a month with his/her own funds if need be.

The 39.3 miles’ distance is divided into three major segments of 13.1 miles each (half-marathon) – before and after lunch on the first day, and the second day.

The Avon 39 challenge has been calling out to me over the last couple of years. This year, I decided I wanted to do it no matter what. With the kind support of friends, I was able to raise more than $1700 towards my goal until Friday, July 7. Some extra goading and help from another friend in raising funds helped in crossing the $1800 mark over the weekend.

After check-in on Friday, July 7 at the Parc 55 Hilton in downtown San Francisco, walkers were given wristbands with their participant IDs. Those who wished to camp on the first night in Basecamp 39 – yes, that’s what they call the campsite – got a baggage tag for their belongings.

The next day, the event got off to a roaring start at the Lindley Meadow in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, with the Opening Ceremony at 6:30 am. Over a 1000 participants, mostly women and some men, gathered in their spunkiest and funkiest sportswear, toting slogans from inspiring ones along the lines of “I Will Crush This” to hilarious ones.

Sponsor Don Francisco Coffee provided much needed caffeine and Cognizant funded the bagel and fruit breakfast. Cancer survivors, long time walkers and fundraising coaches took the stage to share their stories and pump up everyone’s spirits. There were also several cheerleading young volunteers who were part of the Youth Crew.

As of that day, San Francisco walkers, hailing from different states, had raised about $3.1 million!

After some group stretching and talks, the multitude of walkers set off across the hilly sidewalks of Fog City (nickname for San Francisco).

They were cheered on and guided by dedicated volunteers, even guys sporting pink tutus, beards and bra-hats, and squads blaring out music in vans and flanked by the San Jose Police on bicycles.

We crossed the Golden Gate Bridge and back, then Presidio, Union Square, Chinatown and Little Italy to break for lunch at Washington Square Park. There were rest stops in between, providing water, Gatorade sports drink, bars, fruit and first aid, and above all, porta-potty restrooms.

Later, we trudged along steep sidewalks near the famous Crookedest Street, Noe Valley and finally to Basecamp 39 – the grounds near the Oceanside campus of City College of San Francisco. Hot dinner, massages and medical help – courtesy Palmer College of Chiropractic – awaited our worn out, aching bodies.

Basecamp had shower vans, portable toilets and all the essentials, and although I did not camp there, I can imagine how cozy the pink tents would have felt in the spine-chilling evening wind.

The next day, we covered some more inclines and descents to finish at Marina Green for the Closing Ceremony.

Avon 39 fundraising coaches and long time walkers came up to share more stories of loss, grief and fighting back. The foundation also named many beneficiary organizations, which received checks on stage, derived from our fundraising dollars. One of them was Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I made new friends, heard stories of grief and courage and discovered the hidden treasures of San Francisco.

Above all, I developed gratitude for my health and being alive, and a new sense of confidence – of pushing my limits to accomplish a goal.

Even though it is hard to believe, we walked away with the message that together, anything is possible, even crushing cancer for good.

Lakshmi Iyer

India Post News Service

Comments

comments