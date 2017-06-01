Dilip Chauhan recognized for service to community

NEW YORK: The annual Star Network Kings of Long Island Awards and Networking Event on Thursday, April 6 turned out to be an affair to remember.

Nearly 500 people from all walks of life gathered at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck to recognize 45 men from Nassau and Suffolk Counties for their exemplary work in business and the community. Ashley Edwards, who was crowned Miss Long Island 2017, was also in attendance at the event and so also Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos.

Among the recipients was Dilip Chauhan who was recognized as one of the most prominent and dedicated advocate for the South Asian-American community. Through his “Gateway to South Asian American Community Presentation” Dilip has connected countless corporate, nonprofit, academic, faith-based, and government leaders to the South Asian-American community.

More ever, Dilip’s stellar service recently earned him New York State and City Hall’s Political Rising Star “40 under 40” award among other prestigious honors.He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos

Accepting the award Dilip Chauhan observed that Indian Americans, Pakistani Americans, Bangladeshi Americans, Sri Lankans, Nepalese and other South Asian Americans have been contributing a lot for the better of US economy and betterment of the community at large.

“Just to give you an idea of our impact: Indian American physicians in United States are 120,000, 18,000 are of Pakistani origin. 90,000 convenience stores are owned and operated by Indian Americans and 22,000 hotels/motels are owned by Indian Americans,” Dilip said.

The evening’s raffle raised nearly $4,000, thanks to a very generous donation by honoree Danny Pisani, who bid – and won – on the trip to Cancun. Proceeds from the raffles went to support EIHAB Human Services and The United Family Beacon House.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments