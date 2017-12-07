Disappointed with NGT verdict, AoL to move Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Art of Living Foundation (AoL) today said it will move the Supreme Court against the National Green Tribunal’s verdict holding it responsible for the damage caused to the Yamuna floodplains due to its cultural extravaganza held in March 2016.

Expressing “disappointment” over the NGT verdict, the AoL claimed that it had complied with all environment norms and its submissions were not considered.

The NGT, in its verdict pronounced today, held the foundation headed by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar responsible for the damage to the floodplains “in terms of the report submitted by the expert committee”.

“The Art of Living is disappointed with the decision taken by the NGT…. We do not agree with the verdict. Our submissions have not been dealt with/considered,” a statement issued by the AoL said.

It said the AoL is a law abiding body and would appeal in the Supreme Court for justice.

“We will appeal to the Supreme Court. We are confident that we will get justice before the Supreme Court,” the statement said.

The green panel, while indicting the AOL, refused to impose any further environment compensation on it and said the amount of Rs 5 crore submitted by it earlier would be used for the restoration of the floodplains.

The Art of Living said that the World Culture Festival was conducted from March 11-16, 2016 to spread the message of global peace and harmony in diversity by bringing together spiritual and religious leaders, politicians, peacemakers and artists from across the world.

It claimed that the event was conducted after complying with all environmental norms by procuring approvals from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change department, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Delhi and others.-PTI

