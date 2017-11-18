Discuss with stakeholders defense industry’s requirements: Sitharaman to TN govt

CHENNAI: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today asked the Tamil Nadu government to hold talks with stakeholders to find out what is required for the defense industry for the next 50 years.

She was speaking at a function organized by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) here.

Earlier, state Industries Minister M C Sampath in his speech requested the ministry’s support in setting up a defense park in the state.

“I suggest the minister call the thinking heads in the defense industry, some from the forces, some from the industry, to sit together and discuss specific areas that would be futuristic,” she said.

Sitharaman asked the minister to take concrete steps on the subject ahead of the state government’s proposal to conduct the Global Investors Meet scheduled in September 2018.

“You (Sampath) have said the state provides uninterrupted power supply, proper roads (to industries). You said you have the ecosystem. My suggestion to the minister is to speak to industry specialists, eminent defense personnel and hold talks on specifics that would be futuristic,” she said.

Assuring that the Centre would back an idea that was “futuristic” and serve for next 50 years, Sitharaman said, “See what are the things that small and medium enterprises cannot invest but defense industry needs.”

“Look at it in a far more futuristic way. What industry produces today becomes immaterial within a year in defense world”, she said.

She said India was the largest procurer of defense equipment.

Appealing to the industry leaders to come with fresh ideas, she asked, “Are we looking at just being secondary in this industry? Do we want to do something which is going to be innovative?”

“If you see the conditions they (army personnel) face in protecting the country, your heart melts. I’m being emotional here. But think what can be produced that can make his (army personnel) feet bear the chill. We should think big for which the state government and the Centre will have to work together,” she said.

Pointing out that countries which does not have large armies are doing so much more on defense equipment, she said such countries were making it for others to buy and India was one of the largest consumers.-PTI

