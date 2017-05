According to reports, Ashutosh Gowarikar has shifted to a new project after ‘Mohenjo Daro’ and might sign Disha Patani and Farhan Akhtar for the same. Titled as ‘Honeymoon’, the movie is going to be a thriller about a newly-wed couple.

While Farhan has been selected for the male lead, the role has been offered to Disha, but she is yet to make the final decision. -News Source

