‘Display Patel order banning RSS at statue’

PUNE: Without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 1948 order banning the organization should be placed at the foot of his gigantic ‘Statue of Unity’, to be inaugurated soon in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

Speaking to media here, he noted that the move would tell people what the first home minister of the country thought of “them” (RSS).

“They (RSS-BJP) do not have heroes of their own….So they are making the Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel and that too, has been made in China,” the Congress leader said.

“There is a written order by Patel in 1948 about banning, following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi…the same order should be placed at the base of the statue, so that the country will get to know Patel’s thoughts about them,” he said.

Though the senior Congress leader did not name the RSS, he apparently referred to the ban on the organization following Gandhi’s assassination, which was later lifted. PTI

