Divorced friends

Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan are no longer a married couple. Last year, they have ended their 17 years old marriage legally. Despite having no any formal relationship, the ex-couple clicked very often together, partying, vacationing and moving around.

They bonded very well post divorce and looked very comfortable and happy in each other’s company. Couple of times, it was also reported that Hrithik and Suzanne might give their marriage a second chance but Suzanne clearly cleared the air that they are together only for the sake of their two sons and they would never get back together.

Hrithik and Suzanne celebrated Christmas together, rang in New Year together and the superhero also celebrated his birthday with his ex-wife and two children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik and Suzanne separated mutually and post separation they have maintained a cordial relationship.

Speaking to Mumbai Miror, Hrithik said, “My relationship with Sussanne is peaceful. We are loving parents and friends to each other.”