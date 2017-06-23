Diwakar Reddy barred from 7 airlines

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party MP, JC Diwakar Reddy, has been barred by 7 airlines from flying in their aircrafts, after the politician misbehaved at the Visakhapatnam airport for not letting him board the flight as he was late.

Three airline companies, Indigo, SpiceJet and Air India had already barred him, when AirAsia, GoAir, Jet Airways and Vistara joined them as well. However, this is not the first time when he has misbehaved with the employees of an airport. Last October, he had created a ruckus at the Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada, throwing tantrums at the Air India employees.

“IndiGo confirms the incident of an unruly behaviour on board 6E 608 en-route from Vizag to Hyderabad. (The) MP (J C Diwakar Reddy) who was scheduled to fly with IndiGo reported 28 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. The staff politely informed him that boarding for flight 6E 608 is closed and offered to accommodate Reddy in the subsequent flight. Reddy expressed his annoyance and soon raged against the staff using aggressive and abusive behaviour,” a statement was given by the airline. –News Source

