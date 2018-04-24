Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Doc suspended for thrashing woman patient

Doc suspended for thrashing woman patient
April 24
15:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

FEROZEPUR: A government doctor, who allegedly thrashed a woman patient at the Civil Hospital here, has been suspended by the Punjab Health department.
Khushaldeep Singh has been suspended and sent to the department till further notice, officials said. Officiating Civil Surgeon Renu Singla, confirmed the suspension of the doctor.
A video showing Khushaldeep allegedly beating up a woman patient in front of policemen, after accusing her of abusing and trying to hit him, had gone viral on social media.
Khushaldeep, an ENT specialist, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the video surfaced on April 13.
The doctor is at large, police said.
In the video, Khushaldeep could be seen pulling the woman by her hair, slapping and kicking her in front of police personnel at the hospital.
The doctor could be heard using abusive words in the video. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Vice President Naidu launches Assam cashless health scheme GUWAHATI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has launched a health scheme of the Assam government that offers free medical care of up to Rs 2 lakh for every individual from...
  • Mobile application on diabetes launched NEW DELHI: In order to enable people to access essential diabetes care, a mobile application has been launched by the George Institute for Global Health, India under its the “Impact...
  • Ayushman services through wellness centers CHANDIGARH: Ayushman Bharat or the National Healthcare Protection Scheme (NHPS) will provide healthcare services through health and wellness centers, a Niti Aayog member has said. While making a presentation on...
  • Program to reduce stunting in 235 districts NEW DELHI: The government will cover 235 districts in the second phase of its Poshan Abhiyaan which aims to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, anemia among children, women and adolescent girls along...
  • 53 doctors suspended over ‘fake’ certificates MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has summoned 53 doctors for questioning, amid allegations that they procured fake passing certificates for the additional degree courses of the College of Physicians...
  • Doc suspended for thrashing woman patient FEROZEPUR: A government doctor, who allegedly thrashed a woman patient at the Civil Hospital here, has been suspended by the Punjab Health department. Khushaldeep Singh has been suspended and sent...
  • Push to expedite work on new AIIMS in Bathinda CHANDIGARH: Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has asked the Punjab government to expedite the construction of an approach road to the AIIMS work site in Bathinda. The...
  • Global event for youths with disabilities NEW DELHI: India will host the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) this year, which is expected to be attended by people from 24 Asia-Pacific countries. The event...
  • Israeli firm marketing portable ECG monitors If your doctor orders an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check your heart rhythm and blood flow or to diagnose a heart attack, a technician will stick 10 or 12 adhesive electrodes...
  • Health official warns of fake marijuana BALTIMORE: Baltimore’s health commissioner is joining the call urging people to stay away from fake marijuana as cases of severe bleeding by users tick upward. Dr. Leana Wen says synthetic...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.