Doc suspended for thrashing woman patient

FEROZEPUR: A government doctor, who allegedly thrashed a woman patient at the Civil Hospital here, has been suspended by the Punjab Health department.

Khushaldeep Singh has been suspended and sent to the department till further notice, officials said. Officiating Civil Surgeon Renu Singla, confirmed the suspension of the doctor.

A video showing Khushaldeep allegedly beating up a woman patient in front of policemen, after accusing her of abusing and trying to hit him, had gone viral on social media.

Khushaldeep, an ENT specialist, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the video surfaced on April 13.

The doctor is at large, police said.

In the video, Khushaldeep could be seen pulling the woman by her hair, slapping and kicking her in front of police personnel at the hospital.

The doctor could be heard using abusive words in the video. PTI

