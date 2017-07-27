Doctor By Heart premieres at FOG Movie Fest on Aug 5

FREMONT, CA: This is the real story and adapted biopic of Bay Area famous Cardiologist and Founder of Festival of Globe (FOG) India Day and Parade, Dr Romesh Japra. He revolutionized the community interactions and integration by establishing the first India Day Parade in 1993. Over the decades, the FOG Parade has become the largest South Asian congregation in the western US.

A dreamer and visionary from rural Punjab in India, he came, worked and conquered the immigrant dream and still works on as a passionate humanitarian, despite leading a hectic doctor’s life. He was the person to give Bay Area its first Hindu temple in 1984.This movie aims to target audiences all over the world and showcase that when a dreamer becomes a doer, wonders happen. You can make a difference regardless of where you are born or where you come from.

The writer and director of this movie, Dr. Ranu Sinha has won awards both in teaching career and film making in Bay Area and her vision is to make movie film making within reach for talents from all walks of life and help them reach their dreams. This movie has over 200 cast, crew, staff and media all over the world. And the message is to dream, create and inspire!

The lyrics have also been written by Dr Ranu Sinha and music direction is by Shankar Mahadevan school’s principal Shubha Gunapu of Bay Area. This is a true community initiative where many men, women, businesses, kids, youth and seniors have whole heartedly participated. There is culture; there is diversity and inspiration bringing clean yet powerful entertainment to theater.

RJ Productions & GlamR LLC presents www.glamrglobal.com

Dr. Romesh Japra in & as Doctor By Heart – A movie by Ranu Sinha PhD

More details can be found at www.fogsv.org

