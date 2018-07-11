Documentary on child trafficking, sex slavery

NEW DELHI: The issue of child-trafficking has taken a centre stage once again with the screening of “Amoli”, a documentary that offers a deep insight into the ugly world of sex slavery.

With the aim to create awareness on the commercial sexual exploitation of children and prevent the trafficking of children, the 30-minute film features stories of children who were forced into the sex industry, interviews of survivors who have been rescued, and families of girl children who are still missing.

Made with the intention to identify and plug gaps in the existing legal framework regarding the burning issue, according to director Jasmine Kaur Roy, the “traffickers” and “customers” should be blamed alike for the horrible flesh-trade prevailing in the country.

“Our aim is to encourage policy makers to create laws that punish not just traffickers but also penalize the customers who foster the demand for minors,” she said.

The screening organized by Change.org and Youth ki Awaaz at Bikaner House was followed by a discussion on the issue by eminent speakers including Delhi Commission for woman (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and actor Adil Hussain.

“As the head of the DCW, I have led many raids and rescued minors from GB Road, which is a forced prison for thousands of children who have been trafficked and forcibly thrown into the flesh trade.

“I have also met children who were kidnapped and sold to these brothels. And all of them are repeatedly raped. Sex trafficking is the worst form of slavery. Places like GB road have no place in a civilized society,” Maliwal said.

Actor Adil Hussain, who has acted in films dealing with child-trafficking, said by doing films on such “neglected” topics he wants to start a conversation with his audience.

“I have been directly connected with child trafficking issues through my films, ‘Sunrise’ in Marathi and the recently released ‘Love Sonia’.

“It is time we think why children are being targeted sexually. We need to understand the mindset of these criminals,” he said.

The event also showcased Kolkata-based artist and photographer Leena Kejriwal’s interactive art installation called ‘Missing’, aimed at creating awareness on the commercial sexual exploitation of children.PTI

