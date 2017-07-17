Donald Trump to be sued by his blocked Twitter users

Washington: The US President Donald Trump is now being sued by the twitter users, who he had blocked on the micro-blogging website for trolling him. The users claim that it’s a violation of their right to free speech under the US Constitution.

The case has been brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, highlighting seven people who were blocked from the President’s account. Apart from that, the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and the White House director of social media, Dan Scavino are too being sued.

The case was filed at the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York and says, “The @realDonaldTrump account is a kind of digital town hall in which the president and his aides use the tweet function to communicate news and information to the public. And members of the public use the reply function to respond to the president and his aides and exchange views with one another.”

Jameel Jaffer, the institute’s director said, “It’s fair to say that this is a new frontier. the First Amendment principle is well-settled, but the applicability of that principle to this context isn’t an issue that the courts have yet had many occasions to address.”

The twitter users were blocked after they severely criticized Trump. -News Source

