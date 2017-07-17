Please set up your API key!

India Post

Donald Trump to be sued by his blocked Twitter users

July 17
11:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Washington: The US President Donald Trump is now being sued by the twitter users, who he had blocked on the micro-blogging website for trolling him. The users claim that it’s a violation of their right to free speech under the US Constitution.

The case has been brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, highlighting seven people who were blocked from the President’s account. Apart from that, the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and the White House director of social media, Dan Scavino are too being sued.

The case was filed at the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York and says, “The @realDonaldTrump account is a kind of digital town hall in which the president and his aides use the tweet function to communicate news and information to the public. And members of the public use the reply function to respond to the president and his aides and exchange views with one another.”

Jameel Jaffer, the institute’s director said, “It’s fair to say that this is a new frontier. the First Amendment principle is well-settled, but the applicability of that principle to this context isn’t an issue that the courts have yet had many occasions to address.”

The twitter users were blocked after they severely criticized  Trump. -News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Bandh at Phagwara due to Amarnath terror attack Punjab: The residents of Phagwara observed a day-long bandh on Friday in order to protest against the killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims in a terrorist attack in Kashmir. While the...
  • Ban ends, CSK eyeing Dhoni again Chennai: As the two year ban on the Chennai Super Kings ends, the Chennai Super KingsCricket Limited, which runs the team has already initiated its plans. They will begin their...
  • Ravi Shastri to pick the core staff Mumbai: Soon after the Committee of Administrators acknowledged that the Cricket Advisory Committee has surpassed its limit to select the supporting staff for the Indian Cricket team, the BCCI sent...
  • Host Kamal Haasan defends Tamil Bigg Boss Chennai: Host of the Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss and known actor Kamal Haasan slashed his critics by saying that he wasn’t a soft target and foul words are being...
  • Shia LaBeouf apologizes for racist comments Shia LaBeouf was recently under the limelight for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction in Savannah. A video showed the actor making racist comments to a black police officer, saying...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.