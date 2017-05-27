Donald Trump’s admin proposes $800 mn coalition support for Pakistan

Washington: The US President Donald Trump and his administration have proposed to give $800 million to Pakistan as a reimbursement for its military and logistical support for their counter-terrorism procedure during the next fiscal.

The amount was proposed by the administration in its annual budget proposals, as a part of the Coalition Support Fund (CSF).

Being one of the largest donee of the fund, Pakistan has received $14 billion since the year 2002.

“The FY 2018 budget proposal seeks USD 800 million in CSF for Pakistan. The CSF authority is not security assistance, but reimbursements to key cooperating nations for logistical, military, and other support provided to US combat operations,” the Defence Department spokesman for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia, Adam Stump said.

Pakistan was approved to receive over $900 million under CSF, for the 2016 fiscal year.

“The deputy secretary of defence signed the authorisation to disburse USD 550 million in fiscal year 2016 coalition support fund to Pakistan for logistical, military, and other support provided to the US operations in Afghanistan for the period of January-June 2015,” Stump added. -PTI

