Don’t chew pan, pan masala when on duty: UP CM to officials

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed Uttar Pradesh government officials to stop chewing pan, pan masala etc when in office, after seeing betel-juice stained walls during his first visit to the secretariat annexe building here.

“The chief minister visited all the floors of the annexe building and met officials posted there. After detecting betel stains on walls, he asked employees not to consume paan or paan masala during duty hours and ensure cleanliness,” Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who accompanied Yogi, said.

Adityanath also asked the staff to make the atmosphere in the building healthy and clean by avoiding the use of plastic, Maurya told reporters.

The annexe, known as Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, houses the chief minister’s office and his secretariat, offices of the state chief secretary, principal secretary (home) and other senior IAS officers.–PTI