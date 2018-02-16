Don’t think of me as PM but as friend: PM to students

NEW DELHI: He was a pupil and they examiners for the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students across the country today while stressing on the importance of confidence and concentration in dealing with exam stress.

The prime minister’s “Pareeksha pe charcha”, ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, was held at the Talkatora Stadium here. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had received thousands of questions from students across the country, ranging from stress and parental pressure to yoga and how to deal with the competition.

“Today, I am a student and you are my examiner. You can give me marks out of 10 later. Don’t think of me as the prime minister but as a friend,” Modi said, responding to questions from the students gathered at the stadium as well as those who wrote in their queries and doubts.

Answering a question on how to handle the stress some students undergo even after preparation, Modi said, We all prepare honestly but if we don t have confidence, we tend to forget things at the last minute. Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves.”

“People think concentration is a major thing that has to be learnt. But that is not true. Everyone throughout the day does something which requires complete concentration,” he said.-PTI

