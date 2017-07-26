Don’t underestimate our determination to safeguard national security: China to India

China warned India on Monday, saying not to ‘push your luck’ by underestimating its determination to safeguard what it considers Chinese territory. Col. Wu Qian, the defence ministry spokesman has once again demanded the Indian troops to pull back from the Doklam Plateau, an area which is being claimed by Bhutan as well.

“China’s determination and resolve to safeguard national security and sovereignty is unshakable,” Wu said. “Here is a wish to remind India, do not push your luck and cling to any fantasies,” Wu added.

“The 90-year history of the PLA has proved but one thing- that our military means to secure our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has strengthened and our determination has never wavered. It is easier to shake a mountain than to shake the PLA.”

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval would be visiting Beijing at the end of this week for a security forum under the BRICS. Hopefully, the National Security crisis would be discussed along with the other matters. -AP

Comments

comments