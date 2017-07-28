Duo arrested with drugs

Maharajganj: Two people have been arrested for carrying drugs worth Rs. 50 lakhs. The duo were caught along the Indo-Nepal border.

A joint team of the local police and SSB nabbed Lila Kumari Thapa, resident of Surkhat district of Nepal with 2.750 gm of charas near the main gate of Sonauli border. While the woman told the cops that she was on her way to deliver the contraband worth Rs. 33 lakhs at the bus station and was going to get paid Rs. 5000 for it, the team also nabbed Dil Bahadur, a resident of Rupandehi district of Nepal at the bus stand with 83 gm heroin worth Rs. 17 lakhs. -PTI

