Duty of all countries to get rid of Terrorism: Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump addressed the Arab-Islamic American Summit in Riyadh on Sunday, saying that it was the absolute duty of all countries to rid terrorism from their soil.

While communicating with the Muslim leaders of the world, he told them that his message was one of “friendship, hope and love” and clarified that the Muslim-majority countries must step forward now to battle against radicalization.

“This is not a battle between different religions, different sects or different cultures. This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people, all in the name of religion. This is a battle between good and evil. We can overcome this evil only if the forces of good are united,” the President said.

He also talked about the brutal violence taking place in the Arab nations, speculating that with Muslim leaders coming together at the summit, it could be an initiation of peace in the Middle eastern countries, or even the world.

“Our friends will never doubt our support and our enemies will never doubt our determination… We will seek gradual reforms, not sudden intervention,” Trump said. –News Source

