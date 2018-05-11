Something went wrong with the connection!

Dwarkamai group celebrates Sai centennial

May 11
12:32 2018
Dwarkamai Artists with Board Members and priests

CHICAGO: Shri Dwarkamai, a non-profit organization, celebrated the 12th Anniversary of Shri Sai Palkhi Utsav, Sai Rainbow 2018 cultural event and Sai Samadhi centennial year last month at Eisenhower in Hoffman Estates, a Chicago suburb. The event was attended by hundreds of devotees from different walks of life, with their families and friends.

The event started with Sai Samadhi centennial year celebrations by worshipping the cow followed by cow feeding/bhojan and Brahmin Bhojan to 11 priests. All the family members of Shri Dwarkamai volunteers participated in celebrating Centenary year of Sai Baba’s Samadhi. All men wore dhoti, palkhi-t-shirt and turban while women wore saree with Sai-Inside tag. Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy and Indian consul Birbal Anand graced the event.

Mahesh Voora as Master of ceremony welcomed everyone to Sai Rainbow cultural program 2018. The program started by the singing the Indian National Anthem and American National Anthem. Indian consul Birbal Anand addressed the audience. Trivia questions asked by Mahesh Voora on mythology and significance and scientific reason behind Hindu traditions got very good response from members of the audience.

An impressive cultural program started by storytelling combined with singing on Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati by Anagha Voora. Equally spectacular performances followed in quick sequences as follows:

Dwarkamai team with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorty

A Contemporary Medley – Free style with semi classical on Lord Ganesha & patriotic song. Semi classical dance praising Lord Shiva as Nataraja for Nadavinodam song performed by Susmitha Gunreddy. Musical drama for Jiyo re Bahubali song, Bharatnatyam dance in praise of Lord Shiva for Shivashtakam, Marathi song on Goddess Durga and dance performance for Govind Bolo song dedicated to Lord Krishna .

Bollywood fusion dance for ‘Akar bakar Bombay bo’ were some of the items staged at the event

Delicious Maha Prasad was served after the cultural event. There was beautiful decoration by Akshata events. The Sai Palkhi Darshan and procession took place which consisted of taking the Shri Sai Baba Palkhi (palanquin) with the picture of Guru- Shri Shirdi Sai around the school gym area accompanied by singing of hymns, chanting, dancing and spiritual merriment in the form of a religious procession.

The event concluded with Aarti and the Sai Palkhi Darshan. So many volunteers dedicate their time and effort to make Sai Palkhi successful every year.

Dwarkamai Palki

Shri Dwarkamai is dedicated to organizing events and conducting activities directed towards personal spiritual development of the community based on Shri Shirdi Sai philosophy. The operations include running centers of spiritual excellence, lectures by Vedic scholars, health and wellness professionals, meditation sessions, yoga, kid’s enrichment activities and giving back to community.

 

 

 

 

India Post News Service

