Dwayne Johnson to star with Siri for YouTube flick

Dwayne Johnson will be teaming up with Apple’s Siri for his next movie, titled The Rock x Siri: Dominate The Day.

The 45 year old Hollywood actor made the announcement on Instagram by sharing the poster of his upcoming movie, with the caption, “I partnered with Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, craziest, dopest, most over the top, funnest movie ever made. And I have the greatest co-star of all time, Siri (sic)”

“I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done. I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go live it.”

The movie is available on YouTube. -PTI

