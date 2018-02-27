Something went wrong with the connection!

E-education firm to invest Rs 500 cr in UP

February 27
08:59 2018
LUCKNOW: Hyderabad-based e-education company PULSUS plans to invest Rs 500 crore in Uttar Pradesh, a senior company official said.
The company has already signed an MoU with Uttar Pradesh government for the proposed investment. “We signed a pact during the recently concluded Investors Summit in the state capital,” PULSUS Chief Executive Officer Srinubabu Gedela said.
As per the plan, a 1,000-seat global scientific literature language transformation centre will be set up in Noida, UP, with an investment outlay of 500 crore, he said.
The centre will focus on skill development and translation of global scientific and healthcare information to Hindi Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Gujarati and Bengali with support from the Uttar Pradesh government.
To begin with PULSUS Noida centre will focus on translation and create jobs for life sciences and pharma graduates, graduating from government and other educational institutions in UP.”
PULSUS Group operates more than 1,000 journals and 25 million pages literature in healthcare and scientific fields. Headquartered at Singapore, the group has presence in the UK, Canada and India.-PTI

