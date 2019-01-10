Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Earliest resolution of Ayodhya dispute will benefit Hindus and Muslims: Minorities Commission chief

January 10
17:09 2019
NEW DELHI: National Commission for Minorities chairperson Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said Thursday that no hindrance should be created in the hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in the Supreme Court, saying the earliest resolution of it will benefit both Hindus and Muslims.
Rizvi also thanked the Modi government for the 10-per cent reservation in employment and education to the economically weaker sections, claiming it will be more beneficial for the minorities most of whom are financially poor, he said.
“No one should create any hurdle in the hearing of the case. The country as well as Hindus and Muslims will be benefitted with the earliest resolution of the dispute,” Rizvi told reporters.

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to constitute a fresh five-judge Constitution bench to hear the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute on January 29 after a judge, Justice U U Lalit, recused himself.
Rizvi termed Parliament’s approval to the bill for 10 per cent reservation to general category poor, as a “historic” development.
“It is a historic thing as the economically weaker among Muslims will be provided reservation for the first time in the history. We thank the government for the bill which was passed by Rajya Sabha yesterday as it will go a long way in benefitting economically weaker sections of the minorities,” he said.

Rizvi supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying exclusions of Muslims from its ambit was not unjustified as they did not migrate to India from countries such as Bangladesh because of persecution.
“Minorities like Hindus were persecuted in Bangladesh that’s why they came here. Muslims came due to other reasons like seeking jobs,” he said.
The bill seeking amendment to the Citizenship Act, will provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan based on some conditions, after it is passed by Parliament. PTI

