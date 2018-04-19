Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Earth Day Fair in Fremont City

Earth Day Fair in Fremont City
April 19
10:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Fremont City’s Environmental Services Division and Washington Hospital invite you to celebrate Earth Day 2018 with the City of Fremont. You may bring your family, friends, and bicycles to take part in the festivities on Saturday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington West Building located at 2500 Mowry Ave. The event is free and fun for the entire family.
The Earth Day Fair is filled with children’s arts and crafts, eco-entertainment, games, a bicycle rodeo, free bicycle valet parking and basic tune-ups provided by a local bike shop, and educational booths. Other highlights include a drop-off location for old eyeglasses, collection of sharps (must be in approved sharps container), unused or unwanted medications, and exchanging a hazardous mercury thermometer for a mercury-free thermometer at no charge.

You can also learn more about how to reduce your household’s carbon footprint by signing up for the Fremont Green Challenge. This online tool, found at www.FremontGreenChallenge.org, helps you find ways to decrease your energy and water consumption, reduce waste, and protect the environment, all while saving money!
Family Cycling Rodeo
Bike East Bay will be hosting a Family Cycling Rodeo. Certified instructors will lead children through fun games, safety drills, and skills building.
Bicycles and helmets will be provided for children, or they can bring their own. All minors must be accompanied by an adult to participate.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Earth Day Fair in Fremont City Fremont City’s Environmental Services Division and Washington Hospital invite you to celebrate Earth Day 2018 with the City of Fremont. You may bring your family, friends, and bicycles to take...
  • Schedule a free bulky goods pickup The City of Fremont has announced that residents of single-family homes with individual curbside service are eligible for two free on-call bulky goods pickups annually. Items collected include large appliances,...
  • San Jose kid with Einstein IQ 12-year-old Apoorva Panidapu from San Jose, California is a contestant on the NBC National show – Genius Junior with Neil Patrick Harris (host). Her episode airs April 22. Apoorva is...
  • Ganesh pillow removed after protest CHICAGO: The Wisconsin headquartered leading Omni channel retailer, Kohl’s Department Stores, has apologized and removed the Throw Pillow carrying image of Hindu deity Ganesh within 17 hours of protest.“Ganesh Throw...
  • Hindu prayer in Springfield by Jani SPRINGFIELD: Nimish Jani on behalf of the BAPS Shree Swaminarayan Mandir on Monday April 9 offered invocation at the State Capital in Springfield. In his opening remarks, he observed that...
  • Yoga in schools urged to manage stress NEW ORLEANS, LA: Yoga/mindfulness activities may facilitate stress management among elementary school students and may be added as a complement to social and emotional learning activities, according to a Tulane...
  • Modi meets Theresa May for bilateral talks on immigration, counter-terrorism LONDON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived at 10 Downing Street for a breakfast meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May during which the two leaders are expected to discuss...
  • Nordic countries back India’s bid for UNSC permanent membership STOCKHOLM: Nordic countries have backed India’s bid for permanent membership in a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council, terming New Delhi as a “strong candidate” for the world body’s...
  • China moots India-Nepal-China economic corridor through Himalayas BEIJING: China today proposed an India-Nepal-China economic corridor with multi-dimensional connectivity through the Himalayas as it seeks to expand its influence over the new Nepalese government headed by Prime Minister...
  • US wants level-playing field for its companies in India: Official WASHINGTON: The US wants “a level playing field” for its companies in India and is working with New Delhi to address market access issues and trade barriers, a top Trump...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.