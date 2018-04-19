Earth Day Fair in Fremont City

Fremont City’s Environmental Services Division and Washington Hospital invite you to celebrate Earth Day 2018 with the City of Fremont. You may bring your family, friends, and bicycles to take part in the festivities on Saturday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington West Building located at 2500 Mowry Ave. The event is free and fun for the entire family.

The Earth Day Fair is filled with children’s arts and crafts, eco-entertainment, games, a bicycle rodeo, free bicycle valet parking and basic tune-ups provided by a local bike shop, and educational booths. Other highlights include a drop-off location for old eyeglasses, collection of sharps (must be in approved sharps container), unused or unwanted medications, and exchanging a hazardous mercury thermometer for a mercury-free thermometer at no charge.

You can also learn more about how to reduce your household’s carbon footprint by signing up for the Fremont Green Challenge. This online tool, found at www.FremontGreenChallenge.org, helps you find ways to decrease your energy and water consumption, reduce waste, and protect the environment, all while saving money!

Family Cycling Rodeo

Bike East Bay will be hosting a Family Cycling Rodeo. Certified instructors will lead children through fun games, safety drills, and skills building.

Bicycles and helmets will be provided for children, or they can bring their own. All minors must be accompanied by an adult to participate.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments