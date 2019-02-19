Eco park of Mathura Refinery attracts migratory birds

MATHURA, UP: The ecological park of Mathura Refinery has attracted a large number of migratory birds, including northern shoveler and northern pintail, this season.

The 4.5-acre ecological park was developed in phases, soon after the commissioning of Mathura Refinery to maintain a green ambience, according to L W Khongwir, Executive Director of Mathura Refinery, Uttar Pradesh.

“The environment of the ecological park must be conducive for winged visitors,” A V Mandal, Acting Director, Central Avian Research Institute in Bareli, said.

Five large ponds and their surroundings in the park have become natural habitat of black-headed ibis and painted stork, and attracted migratory birds such as northern shoveler and northern pintail.

Khongwir said the refinery could maintain clean environment through mechanical permutation and combination following concerns over pollution from the refinery causing the white marble of the Taj Mahal to yellow. PTI

