ED arrests Delhi businessman for money laundering case

New Delhi: A Delhi based businessman was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for an alleged connection in the demonetization money laundering case. The investigation has been initiated against Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon and others.

The businessman, Yogesh Mittal, was arrested at Model Town and supposedly has a role in the illegal conversion of demonetized currency worth Rs 51 crore in “connivance” with Tandon.

According to the officials, Mittal was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had previous raided the residence of Mittal along with a former MLA of the Congress party. Apparently, the businessman was “instrumental in picking up the demonetised cash during the period of November 14-19 last year and deposited in various bank accounts of shell companies.” -PTI

