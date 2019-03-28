Something went wrong with the connection!

ED seeks custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra in money laundering case

March 28
16:46 2019
: The Enforcement Directorate Thursday sought custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.
The agency sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.
Vadra, facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds, was granted interim protection from arrest by a Delhi court till March 27.
Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, had denied all allegations against him and said that he has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court. PTI

