Eight Indians among NZ terror attack victims

CHRISTCHURCH/HYDERABAD/THRISSUR: A postgraduate student, a software engineer and a businessman were among the eight Indian nationals and persons of India origin (PIOs) who were killed in the March 15 terror attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch that claimed 50 lives.

Confirming the deaths of the five Indian nationals, the Indian High Commission in New Zealand tweeted: “With a very heavy heart we share the news of loss of precious lives of our five nationals – Maheboob Khokhar, Ramiz Vora, Asif Vora, Ansi Alibava and Ozair Kadir – in the ghastly terror attack.”

It also stated a dedicated page to expedite visa for family members of the victims has been set up by the New Zealand immigration office.

Mohammad Imran Khan of Karimnagar, Telangana, Farhaj Ahsan (31) from Hyderabad and Junaid Kara of Navsara region of Gujarat were PIOs who were killed in the attack.

Fifty people were killed in shootings at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Avenue Masjid in the city March 15 after 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant opened indiscriminate firing. Tarrant was charged with murder at a court in Christchurch March 16.

Ancy Alibava, who had migrated to New Zealand with her husband Abdul Nassar last year, lived near the mosques that were attacked, an officer at the Kodungalloor police station in Thrissur, Kerala, told IANS.

Ancy was doing her postgraduation in Christchurch where her husband was working, the officer said.

“We received news from the Special Branch that a woman from here was injured in the shooting. We have now received the news that she has passed away,” said the officer who did not wish to be named.

Software engineer Farhaj Ahsan, who was reported missing following the attacks, was confirmed dead, his family in Hyderabad said March 16.

“We have received information that my brother was killed in the attack,” his elder brother Kashif Ahsan told IANS.

The 31-year-old’s father Mohammed Sayeeduddin and mother Imtiaz Fatima, who were hoping to hear some good news about his son, were inconsolable.

Grieving family members huddled in a corner at the family’s house in Nadeem Colony of Toli Chowki area of the city after the family received the shocking news. Relatives and friends poured in to console the family.

Authorities in Christchurch informed Ahsan’s wife Insha Aziz and her uncle, who rushed from Australia, about his death.

Ahsan was at Al Noor mosque for Friday prayers when the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire on worshippers. A father of seven-year-old son and two-year-old daughter, he used to regularly offer Friday prayers at Al Noor mosque as he lives in a nearby neighborhood.

Mohammad Imran Khan of Karimagar, whose family was settled in the US, was engaged in some business in New Zealand for the last few years. He was also at Al Noor mosque for Friday prayers.

Imran Khan’s uncle Manzoor Ahmed Khan received information from his brother’s family in US about his death in the shootout. The relatives also identified him from one of the pictures on social media.

Mehboob Khokhar, a retired employee of the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) and a resident of Ahmedabad’s Juhapura, had gone to one of the mosques to offer Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, another man from Hyderabad who was injured in the terror attack was recovering.

Ahmed Iqbal Jehangir, who was at the same mosque, sustained bullet injuries in his chest and shoulder.

“Alhamdulillah (all thanks to Allah)! He is out of danger and recovering,” his brother Mohammed Khursheed Jehangir told IANS.

According to information received by Khursheed, a surgery was performed on Ahmed at a hospital in Christchurch to remove a bullet.

Ahmed, settled in New Zealand for 15 years, runs a Hyderabadi food restaurant near Al Noor mosque. His wife and children who stay in the same neighbourhood were safe.

