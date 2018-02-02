Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Elderly Indian American woman, son found shot dead at home

Elderly Indian American woman, son found shot dead at home
February 02
11:26 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: An Indian-American woman and her son have been found shot dead at their home in a Virginia suburb of Washington, police said.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the alleged killers of Mala Manwani, 65, and her son Rishi Manwani, 32.

The police were notified by a caller on Wednesday that a co-worker who lives in the 25,000 block of Tomey Court had not come to work this week.

“Deputies checked the residence and the adult in question and another adult were found deceased inside. Both appear to have died from gunshot wounds,” said the Loudon County Sheriff Office.

“The case does not appear to be a random act and there is no indication of any threat to the public,” police said.

The mother and son were the only ones living at the location.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.