Empowering girls

Taapsee Pannu who is enjoying her success in Bollywood because of her versatility in performance is also known for doing her bit for social cause. Having worked in films like Pink and Naam Shabana, Taapsee became the face of woman empowerment having portrayed strong roles on screen.

Taapsee has always been vocal about the need for gender equality and women safety. After having supported several causes related to self-defence she plans to extend this by helping spread education of self- defence to young girls.

Taapsee said, “In a patriarchal society like ours, providing education and the right mindfulness for young girls from the beginning has become imperative. So on National Girl Child Day, I wish to activate more initiatives for these girls so that they become independent and can fight for themselves. We are in conversation with few experts and NGOs and I hope it works out soon.”

