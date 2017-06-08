England beats New Zealand & enters semi-finals

Cardiff: England, which had an easy entry into the Champions Trophy after beating Bangladesh, won against New Zealand on 6th June, 2017, by 87 runs. Setting a total score of 310 runs, England left its oppositions chasing a total of 311 runs, but was driven off the field at mere 223 runs.

The top scorer of England, Joe Root made an impressive 64 runs from 65 balls. Next to him was Jos Buttler making a rapid score of 61 runs.

New Zealand began their innings with a positive approach, scoring 158-2 after 30 overs and appeared to be on the winning track. However, in front of England’s clever bowling and fielding techniques, New Zealand didn’t quite stand a chance. –News Source

