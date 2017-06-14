Enhance connectivity without supremacy: PM Modi at SCO

Astana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at Kazakhstan. Hoping for a better momentum with their entry into SCO, Modi began by saying, “Terrorism is a major threat to humanity.”

While talking about integration of efforts to uproot terrorism, he also talked about the need for enhancing connectivity in the region and said it was the key for boosting trade and investment.

“We have extensive cooperation with SCO nations. We want to deepen the focus on connectivity,” he claimed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were present to witness his words while he emphasized on sovereignty and territorial integrity to maintain such cooperation. -PTI

