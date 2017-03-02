Enjoyed attending Oscars, says Sunny Pawar

MUMBAI: Mumbai boy and “Lion” star Sunny Pawar says he had great time at the 89th Academy Awards ceremony.

The eight-year-old child actor, who hails from a suburban slum in the city, rose to global fame overnight with his Oscar-nominated film “Lion” starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

He played the role of young Saroo Brierley in the Garth Davis-directed movie.

“I had a lot of fun at the Oscars. I am really happy and I really enjoyed attending the Oscars,” Sunny said at the airport after returning from the US.

“Lion” is the true story of a young child who is separated from his family and later gets adopted by an Australian family. When he grows up, he uses Google Earth to find his real parents.

Sunny’s family is on cloud nine and is proud of him.

“We all are very happy that Sunny has reached this far. It all seems like a dream. Unfortunately, we couldn’t see the Oscars due to some technical problems. We will surely watch it soon,” Sunny’s grandfather Bhima Pawar told PTI.

His mother Vasu says her son has been a movie buff and one of his favorite films is Hrithik Roshan’s “Krrish”.

“I don’t know what to say…It’s all happening too quick. Happiness is a small word to describe my feelings at the moment. We are thankful to the entire team of ‘Lion’,” she said, adding that Sunny is good at studies as well.–PTI