Ere Gowda’s film withdrawn from Mumbai Film Festival amid harassment allegations

MUMBAI: The producers of “Balekempa”, the directorial debut of “Thithi” co-writer Ere Gowda, Wednesday withdrew the film from the Mumbai Film Festival after allegation of sexual harassment surfaced against the filmmaker.

Gowda has been accused of sexually harassing a woman, whose anonymous account was shared by her friend on Facebook.

Zee Entertainment, who have produced the film, expressed full support to the #MeToo movement and said they were withdrawing the film from all its festival commitments.

Gowda is yet to respond to the allegations.

“We, Zee Entertainment, would like to offer our fullest support to the Me Too movement. We strongly believe in the equality of all people, and wish to express our solidarity with the Me Too movement towards making our society a safer and better place. We note that the concerned person has chosen to remain anonymous. We understand that Gowda is yet to give his statement regarding the allegation.

“We find the allegation shocking, and are deeply disturbed and saddened. As the producers of Balekempa, directed by Ere Gowda, we feel a need to take decisive action regarding how we wish to take things forward with the film. As of now, we are withdrawing the film from all its festival commitments until we have further clarity on the facts,” read the statement, shared by MAMI, which organizes the annual Mumbai film festival, on its Twitter.

On Tuesday, the organizers of Dharamshala International Film Festival dropped the Kannada language film from their line-up.

“Dharamshala International Film Festival is committed to creating a safe, welcoming and inclusive space. The festival has a zero tolerance policy towards abuse, harassment, assault and intimidation.

“The film, Balekempa, directed by Era Gowda, was announced as DIFF’s closing night film. Following the allegation of sexual harassment against Ere Gowda, DIFF will not screen Balekempa and Ere Gowde will not be participating in the festival in any way,” the statement said. PTI

Comments

comments