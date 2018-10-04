Something went wrong with the connection!

Eros in collaboration for Pataakha & Kirik Party

October 04
15:37 2018
MUMBAI: Film and entertainment company Eros International Media Ltd (Eros International) has announced its collaboration with Kyta Productions Pvt Ltd for two forthcoming films – Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha and the Hindi remake of Kannada super hit Kirik Party.

Eros will team with producers Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Ishant Saxena, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj to release in India the eagerly awaited Pataakha, a Rajasthan-set drama about two warring sisters. The comedy drama starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan along with Vijay Raaz and Sunil Grover has already created huge anticipation since the release of its trailer. It will release on September 28.

Equally exciting is the announcement of the remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party, yet untitled in Hindi which will feature Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandez where Eros will be jointly producing with Ajay Kapoor, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Vrithika Laykar and releasing the film worldwide. A romance set in a college campus scheduled to go on floor in October, the film will be directed by Abhishek Jain of Bey Yaar and Kevi Rite Jaish fame.

