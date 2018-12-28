Eros launches quality short stories under Quickie

Special Feature

MUMBAI: Eros International, a Global Indian Entertainment Company, has announced that Eros Now, its digital over-the-top distribution service, is further expanding its content strategy with the launch of Eros Now Quickie. In an ambitious move to capture the highly popular short format segment, offering enhanced viewer experience with quality short stories, Eros Now will launch over 50 Quickie series set to roll out by 2019. The first two premiered last week.

Close on the heels of the successful launch of its long form Original Digital Series, a comedy Side Hero and crime drama Smoke, the OTT platform will continue to invest in high quality, Originals that include shorter episodes with the launch of the new Quickie category.

Topical and culture driven fiction as well as non-fiction stories, ranging across genres including comedy, slice of life, docudramas, travel, food and more will cater to audiences with diverse interests and choices. With each Quickie episode ranging between 8-10 minutes and six to ten episodes per series, the snacky recreational content would be ideal for on the go ‘quick’ viewing. The wide spectrum of content offering is a first-of-its-kind initiative by an Indian Video on Demand that specifically caters to the handheld device consumption eco-system and a service that strives to revolutionise content consumption in the digital medium.

The first of the Quickie, ‘Date Gone Wrong’, an anthology of quirky stories of various people who had an experience of their first dates going wrong in the strangest and most unexpected manner was streamed early last week. Another Quickie, titled ‘Paisa Fek Tamasha Dekh’, a fun series celebrating the prankster in you, also was streamed last week.

