Estate known for hosting Opera parties for sale

SANTA FE, N.M.: An estate known for its owners’ hosting of lavish Santa Fe Opera parties is for sale.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the 11-acre Pueblo Revival estate in Santa Fe is on the market for $11.5 million.

Current owners Bob and Miryam Knutson say the property earned its nickname while it was the home of Peggy Driscoll, a Santa Fe Opera board member and donor. She used her home to host extravagant opera gatherings.

The property includes a six-bedroom main residence, three guest houses, a tennis court, a swimming pool and spa and expansive gardens.

Stephanie Duran of Barker Realty says the “Opera House” was built during the 1930s. AP

