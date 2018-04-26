Something went wrong with the connection!

Estate known for hosting Opera parties for sale
April 26
15:18 2018
SANTA FE, N.M.: An estate known for its owners’ hosting of lavish Santa Fe Opera parties is for sale.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the 11-acre Pueblo Revival estate in Santa Fe is on the market for $11.5 million.
Current owners Bob and Miryam Knutson say the property earned its nickname while it was the home of Peggy Driscoll, a Santa Fe Opera board member and donor. She used her home to host extravagant opera gatherings.
The property includes a six-bedroom main residence, three guest houses, a tennis court, a swimming pool and spa and expansive gardens.
Stephanie Duran of Barker Realty says the “Opera House” was built during the 1930s. AP

  SANTA FE, N.M.: An estate known for its owners' hosting of lavish Santa Fe Opera parties is for sale. The Albuquerque Journal reports the 11-acre Pueblo Revival estate in Santa Fe is on the market for $11.5 million.
