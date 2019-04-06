Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Everyone got emotional when Irrfan gave first shot: Dinesh Vijan

Everyone got emotional when Irrfan gave first shot: Dinesh Vijan
April 06
12:17 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Producer Dinesh Vijan says the entire team of “Angrezi Medium” got emotional when Irrfan Khan gave his first shot for the film.

The 52-year-old actor recently returned to the country and started the shoot of his comeback project “Angrezi Medium”, a year after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was being treated abroad.

“Irrfan is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave his first shot everyone around got emotional. For me it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after ‘Hindi Medium’. Having him and Homi together was something all three of us have always wanted,” Dinesh said in a statement.

The producer said Irrfan was not emotional and remained his “usual self.”

“Wry humour, crackling one-liners and back on his own turf. Deepak (Dobriyal) and his improvisations brought the house down. It was like the first day of ‘Hindi Medium,'” he added.

While Irrfan’s character in “Hindi Medium” was Raj Batra, a Delhi based businessman with a sari showroom, he plays Champak from Udaipur who is in the sweet business.

According to the synopsis, Irrfan and Deepak will play brothers in the film who have inherited a 100-year-old sweet business and are also rivals. A distant cousin, played by Manu Rishi, who owns the biggest sweet shop also adds to the rivalry within the family.

The film features Radhika Madan as Irrfan’s daughter and talks are on for another leading lady.

The crew will be shooting in Rajasthan till April end after which they move to London as in the film Irrfan’s daughter has aspirations of studying abroad.

“Angrezi Medium” is directed by Homi Adjania. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.