Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Experimental musical lets inner thoughts out

Experimental musical lets inner thoughts out
September 13
10:12 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jennifer Pielak and Peter Abando created a new concept musical by exploring the question: What would happen if we let our inner voices out to play as they wished?
The two Vancouver-based artists use themselves, a piano, the present-moment, and their chemistry and storytelling skills to create an experience, one inspired from the characters inside their heads – the inner critics, mentors, and clowns.
“This is the scariest show we will ever perform,” says Pielak, “because we will be sharing the thoughts, judgments, and impulses that come up for us moment to moment – in musical form. You know the stuff you think about that you’d rather other people not know? Yeah, those versions of yourself.”
Pielak is the most bare and honest audiences will see a performer on stage, while expert pianist Abando magnifies moments with music. Both are becoming known as the top musical improvisers in the country.
Pielak’s has played Maureen in RENT and Katniss Everdeen the Hunger Games: Musical Trilogy. Abando was the composer for Vancouver Fringe 2017’s Draining The Swamp and was the music director for Dogfight, Next to Normal and a concert edition of Dear Evan Hansen.

Courtesy Asian Pacific Post

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Epaper

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should Hindu migrants from Bangladesh get citizenship

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.