Experimental musical lets inner thoughts out

Jennifer Pielak and Peter Abando created a new concept musical by exploring the question: What would happen if we let our inner voices out to play as they wished?

The two Vancouver-based artists use themselves, a piano, the present-moment, and their chemistry and storytelling skills to create an experience, one inspired from the characters inside their heads – the inner critics, mentors, and clowns.

“This is the scariest show we will ever perform,” says Pielak, “because we will be sharing the thoughts, judgments, and impulses that come up for us moment to moment – in musical form. You know the stuff you think about that you’d rather other people not know? Yeah, those versions of yourself.”

Pielak is the most bare and honest audiences will see a performer on stage, while expert pianist Abando magnifies moments with music. Both are becoming known as the top musical improvisers in the country.

Pielak’s has played Maureen in RENT and Katniss Everdeen the Hunger Games: Musical Trilogy. Abando was the composer for Vancouver Fringe 2017’s Draining The Swamp and was the music director for Dogfight, Next to Normal and a concert edition of Dear Evan Hansen.

