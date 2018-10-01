Something went wrong with the connection!

Fall harvest at Wallis Ranch in Dublin Saturday Sept 29

October 01
15:17 2018
DUBLIN, CA: You’re invited to a day of apple-filled fun and festivities at the Wallis Ranch Fall Harvest in Dublin! Come out Saturday September 29 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm to enjoy apples every which way, plus arts, crafts, music and games for the whole family. And, while you’re there, make sure to tour the gorgeous model homes and explore the resort-style amenities. Don’t miss out – mark your calendars and see why life at Wallis Ranch has never been better.

Featuring distinct neighborhoods –Bridgecroft by Emerald Homes, Fielding by Trumark Homes, Haven by Meritage Homes, Ivy Oak by Taylor Morrison and Riverton by KB Home – Wallis Ranch has the perfect new home to match any lifestyle. Here, residences span from 1,514 to 4,273 square feet with two to six bedrooms and two-and-one-half to five-and-one-half baths. From attached townhome-style condominium homes to luxury single-family residences, each collection has a unique style. Wallis Ranch is priced from the high $700,000s.

Picture-perfect trails and parks connect you to the heart of the community at Kindred House. A one-of-a-kind in Dublin, this clubhouse brings together indoor and outdoor spaces for meet-ups between family and friends that turn into smile-filled memories. Whether it’s sipping wine at the clubhouse, relaxing in the spa, watching the kids have fun at the playground or attending an event on the lawn, Kindred House has something for everyone.

Fire pits and the outdoor fireside lounge become ideal places to get together and share stories of the day. The fitness center is your place to focus on wellness. And there’s no better place to cool off than the resort-style pool. Fireside to poolside, this is where community comes together.

While luxurious amenities and great places to socialize make Wallis Ranch more than a collection of homes, the new lifestyle director transforms those opportunities into true resort-style experiences. The lifestyle director schedules professionally instructed fitness classes, plans activities for homeowners, coordinates outings and manages reservations for event spaces. At Wallis Ranch, the lifestyle makes all the difference.

Dining, shopping, work and play – there’s a bit of something for everyone in Dublin. You’re at the crossroads of the Bay Area, with just a short commute to work, easy access to BART and quick connections to it all. Wallis Ranch is just minutes from the newest shopping, dining and entertainment in Dublin as well as Dublin’s famous parks and award-winning schools.

Wallis Ranch is located at 4201 Wallis Ranch Drive, Dublin, California 94568. From 580, exit Santa Rita/Tassajara and go north approximately two miles to Wallis Ranch Drive.

Learn more atWallisRanch.com or the sales office at each of the new home neighborhoods.

