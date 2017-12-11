Please set up your API key!

India Post

‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’ Lalji Singh dies

‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’ Lalji Singh dies
December 11
11:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VARANASI/LUCKNOW, UP: Eminent scientist and ‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’, Lalji Singh, has passed away following a massive heart attack while he was on his way to Delhi.

Singh, 70, died late last night.

“He complained of chest pain when he reached the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport to board a flight for Delhi. He was taken to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre from there but he could not be saved,” O P Upadhyaya, chief medical superintendent of the Sunder Lal hospital in the BHU, said.

Singh, the 25th vice chancellor of the BHU, hailed from neighboring Jaunpur district’s Kalvari village.

He was also an alumnus of the BHU and completed his BSc, MSc and PhD degrees from there.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled Singh’s death.

“Lalji Singh was the father of DNA finger printing. The country has lost a great educationist and scientist after his death,” he said.

Singh was also the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award.

He joined the BHU in 1962 after completing his intermediate from a school in his native district.

Singh, the founder of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), also served as its director.

He was the officer-on-special-duty (OSD) at the Centre for DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics (CDFD) in Hyderabad between 1995-1999.

Singh also found various institutes and laboratories that included laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), Genome Foundation, that aims to diagnose and treat genetic disorders affecting the underprivileged people, especially in rural India.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Prasad raps Pakistan for sermon on elections NEW DELHI: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today condemned the “unwarranted” statement by Pakistan on Gujarat elections, and seemed to suggest that it was aimed at bailing out Congress party....
  • Rahul Gandhi elected as Congress president NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi has been elected unopposed as Congress president, party’s central election authority head Mullappally Ramachandran announced here today. Rahul Gandhi will collect the certificate formally declaring his...
  • Trump’s accusers ‘should be heard’: Haley WASHINGTON: Women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct “should be heard,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said, in an apparent divergence from the White...
  • French journo arrested for violating visa, passport norms in JK SRINAGAR: A freelance French journalist was arrested for allegedly filming pellet victims and some politicians in Kashmir by violating visa and passport norms, a senior police official said today. Comiti...
  • ‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’ Lalji Singh dies VARANASI/LUCKNOW, UP: Eminent scientist and ‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’, Lalji Singh, has passed away following a massive heart attack while he was on his way to Delhi....
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.