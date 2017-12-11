‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’ Lalji Singh dies

VARANASI/LUCKNOW, UP: Eminent scientist and ‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’, Lalji Singh, has passed away following a massive heart attack while he was on his way to Delhi.

Singh, 70, died late last night.

“He complained of chest pain when he reached the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport to board a flight for Delhi. He was taken to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre from there but he could not be saved,” O P Upadhyaya, chief medical superintendent of the Sunder Lal hospital in the BHU, said.

Singh, the 25th vice chancellor of the BHU, hailed from neighboring Jaunpur district’s Kalvari village.

He was also an alumnus of the BHU and completed his BSc, MSc and PhD degrees from there.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled Singh’s death.

“Lalji Singh was the father of DNA finger printing. The country has lost a great educationist and scientist after his death,” he said.

Singh was also the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award.

He joined the BHU in 1962 after completing his intermediate from a school in his native district.

Singh, the founder of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), also served as its director.

He was the officer-on-special-duty (OSD) at the Centre for DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics (CDFD) in Hyderabad between 1995-1999.

Singh also found various institutes and laboratories that included laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), Genome Foundation, that aims to diagnose and treat genetic disorders affecting the underprivileged people, especially in rural India.-PTI

